Overview

Dr. Kim Man, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Man works at Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center in Berkley, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.