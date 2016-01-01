Dr. Kim Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Mallick, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Mallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mallick works at
Locations
Burdick Theresa A MD1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Mallick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952523219
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallick accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallick.
