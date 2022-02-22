Overview

Dr. Kim Maale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Maale works at KIM MAALE MD in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.