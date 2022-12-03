Overview

Dr. Kim Lee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Rcs.



Dr. Lee works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City in Reed City, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.