Dr. Kim Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Womens Health Wise630 15th Ave Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Lane. She is an amazing doctor who is thorough, attentive and compassionate. She is dedicated to providing the best patient care possible. She has always taken her time during each appointment to answer all of my questions and provide the best course of action. She is the first doctor to make me feel seen and heard. Because of this I was able to receive a diagnosis and treatment that helped my overall health. The women in her office are also amazing. From entering the office until exiting, every single person I came in contact with was friendly, helpful, and professional. I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Lane and the women at Women’s Health Wise!
About Dr. Kim Lane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477548188
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Methodist Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
