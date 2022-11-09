Overview

Dr. Kim Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at WOMENS HEALTH WISE LLC in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.