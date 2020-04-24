Dr. Kim Koger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Koger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Koger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery of Jupiter P.A.4600 Military Trl Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-1565
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Life changing. Why did I wait so long to do surgery? My body feels restored and I have so much confidence in and out of clothes! Go see Dr Koger, you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Kim Koger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Inst Hand & Microsurg
- Duke University Medical Center
- Stanford Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Koger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koger.
