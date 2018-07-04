Overview

Dr. Kim Hui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Hui works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.