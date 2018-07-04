Dr. Kim Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Hui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Hui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Hui works at
Locations
Anupam Garg MD A Medical Corp.2918 5th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 688-0770
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 208-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hui is a high-energy, affable and attentive MD. I had my first visit with here recently and felt heard, listened to her recommendations and overall felt that she addressed all of my questions. I would highly recommend her as a doc. Her office staff are friendly, ease of appointments excellent. Best of all, taking new patients!
About Dr. Kim Hui, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1104963081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hui speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.