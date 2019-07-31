Dr. Kim Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Hoover, MD
Dr. Kim Hoover, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health At Greensboro510 N Elam Ave Ste 301, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 832-9800
We saw Dr. Hoover with our older children for medication management for anxiety/depression and loved her. That was about 5 yrs. ago and now she has switched and is no longer with Tri-Care but is with Cone Health in Kernersville. We have been seeing her with our younger daughter for depression/anxiety and still love her. Never feel rushed and she knows what she is doing!
About Dr. Kim Hoover, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1003922733
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
