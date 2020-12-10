Overview

Dr. Kim Heydon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigard, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Heydon works at Pacific Medical Group in Tigard, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.