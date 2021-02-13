Overview

Dr. Kim Herman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Herman works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Denton in Denton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

