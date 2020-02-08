Dr. Kim Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
1
Obgyn Care - Community Physician Network9669 E 146th St Ste 350, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-9500
2
Community Physicians for Women Llp7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 2500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-9500
3
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Wonderful Experience! Took time with me to discuss my healthcare needs and did not make me feel rushed at all! Dr. Harris hooked me up with other health care physicians and I've been very pleased with her recommendations. She is simply awesome!
About Dr. Kim Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
