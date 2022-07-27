Dr. Kim Hardey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Hardey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Hardey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Kim Hardey MD155 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 261-5433
Lafayette1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 403, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 261-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hardey’s for almost 25 years. He has a very caring bedside manner. He always listens to my concerns and answers my questions. Because of his strong Christian beliefs, he respects the sanctity of life.
About Dr. Kim Hardey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
