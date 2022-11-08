Dr. Kim Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Gentry, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Gentry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gentry works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentry?
Dr. Gentry has been my doctor for many years. I trust him to the fullest. He is down to earth and explains everything where I can understand it. He has a wonderful staff that can answer any questions you have. I know I am in good hands. I think he is the BEST!
About Dr. Kim Gentry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396736187
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry works at
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.