Overview

Dr. Kim Gentry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gentry works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.