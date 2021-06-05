Dr. Kim Frederickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Frederickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Frederickson, MD is a Dermatologist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
Novato Dermatology Associates A Medical Corp.867 Diablo Ave, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 892-0754
- 2 400 Professional Center Dr Ste 414, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 892-0754
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Frederickson for over 20 years. I've had over 50 skin cancers removed mainly SCC's. Most years I've seen her monthly because I've had so many skin cancers. She is always sweet, patient, kind and she really knows her stuff. I would highly recommend her or her partner Dr. Dalton.
About Dr. Kim Frederickson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003995291
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Frederickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederickson has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.