Dr. Kim Fjelstad, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kim Fjelstad, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burnsville, MN.
Dr. Fjelstad works at
Locations
Kim D Fjelstad Dpm PA14000 Nicollet Ave Ste 306, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-2629
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Fjelstad, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fjelstad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fjelstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fjelstad works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fjelstad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fjelstad.
