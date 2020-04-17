Overview

Dr. Kim Ervin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcata, CA. They completed their residency with Usaf Med Center



Dr. Ervin works at Community Health Centers in Arcata, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.