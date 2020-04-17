See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arcata, CA
Dr. Kim Ervin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kim Ervin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcata, CA. They completed their residency with Usaf Med Center

Dr. Ervin works at Community Health Centers in Arcata, CA with other offices in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mattison Audiology
    3770 JANES RD, Arcata, CA 95521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 825-7588
  2. 2
    Mad River Women's Health
    3798 Janes Rd Ste 20, Arcata, CA 95521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 826-8289
  3. 3
    N Orthcoast Womens's Health
    1930 Myrtle Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 443-3249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mad River Community Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kim Ervin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851331946
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Usaf Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Ervin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ervin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ervin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ervin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ervin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ervin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ervin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ervin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ervin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ervin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

