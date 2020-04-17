Dr. Kim Ervin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ervin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Ervin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Ervin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcata, CA. They completed their residency with Usaf Med Center
Dr. Ervin works at
Locations
Mattison Audiology3770 JANES RD, Arcata, CA 95521 Directions (707) 825-7588
Mad River Women's Health3798 Janes Rd Ste 20, Arcata, CA 95521 Directions (707) 826-8289
N Orthcoast Womens's Health1930 Myrtle Ave, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-3249
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ervin is an excellent doctor. She discussed the various options available for my condition and the pros and cons for each. Ultimately I chose surgery, and she was wonderful prior, during, and after the surgery; checked in with my partner before and afterwards, called me at home after discharging from the hospital, and spent time with me at the follow up visit. She never feels like she is going through the motions and checking something off on a computerized list. She has been an advocate for women's health - physical and psychological - for many years. Dr. Ervin listens and cares about her patients. I wish we had more specialists like her. I do miss her private practice, but will continue to follow her to the next medical group affiliate.
About Dr. Kim Ervin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851331946
Education & Certifications
- Usaf Med Center
