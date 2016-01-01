Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Dao, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Dao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Dao works at
Locations
Kim V Dao MD806 E Julian St Ste A, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 295-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Dao, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1639119886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao speaks French and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
