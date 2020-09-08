See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Kim Chillag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Chillag works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203
    Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
    104 Saluda Pointe Dr Ste 110, Lexington, SC 29072

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Replacement
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Replacement

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Replacement
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement Revision
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Replacement
Total Hip Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Fracture
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Excision of Femur or Knee
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chillag?

    Sep 08, 2020
    I've been putting off having a knee replacement for years, but finally Dr. Chillag operated mid-May and I'm thankful he did so because now I'm pain free for the first time in 30 years. He explained everything he was going to do and what I was going to experience...and it all went like clockwork! I couldn't be happier with the outcome!
    About Dr. Kim Chillag, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    44 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1053389908
    Education & Certifications

    Joint Implant Surgeons
    University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Charleston Area Med Ctr
    West Virginia U, School of Medicine
