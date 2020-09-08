Dr. Kim Chillag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chillag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Chillag, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Chillag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Chillag works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-9210
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center104 Saluda Pointe Dr Ste 110, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 296-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been putting off having a knee replacement for years, but finally Dr. Chillag operated mid-May and I’m thankful he did so because now I’m pain free for the first time in 30 years. He explained everything he was going to do and what I was going to experience...and it all went like clockwork! I couldn’t be happier with the outcome!
About Dr. Kim Chillag, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053389908
Education & Certifications
- Joint Implant Surgeons
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chillag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chillag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chillag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chillag has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chillag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chillag speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chillag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chillag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chillag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chillag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.