Dr. Capehart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Simpsonville, SC.
Dr. Capehart works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Dentistry of Simpsonville621 SE MAIN ST, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 963-7237Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Au. Dental Associates Dental College of Ga1430 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2371
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capehart is the best dentist I have ever been to. He explains what he is doing and why. Autumn, the hygienist is great. She is gentle and makes my teeth clean and healthy. I would never go anywhere else.
About Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capehart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.