Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Simpsonville, SC. 

Dr. Capehart works at Blue Ridge Dentistry of Simpsonville in Simpsonville, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Dentistry of Simpsonville
    621 SE MAIN ST, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 963-7237
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Au. Dental Associates Dental College of Ga
    1430 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2371
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2016
    Dr. Capehart is the best dentist I have ever been to. He explains what he is doing and why. Autumn, the hygienist is great. She is gentle and makes my teeth clean and healthy. I would never go anywhere else.
    Christine in Mauldin — Sep 29, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS
    About Dr. Kim Capehart, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568478907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capehart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Capehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

