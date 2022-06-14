See All Ophthalmologists in Aurora, CO
Ophthalmology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Kim Burrell, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Burrell works at Centennial Eye Associates, PLLC in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centennial Eye Associates Pllc
    15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 100, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 699-3107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Keratitis
Ultrasound, Eye
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Burrell has been treating me for extreme dry eyes due to Sjogrens for the last 17 years. She is very dedicated to ensuring that my eyes do not get worse and damage my vision. I have never had an eye doctor who was so meticulous about my eye care. I highly recommend Dr. Burrell.
    About Dr. Kim Burrell, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053304089
    Education & Certifications

    • Colorado Eye Institute
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Burrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrell works at Centennial Eye Associates, PLLC in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Burrell’s profile.

    Dr. Burrell has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

