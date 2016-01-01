See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Brookline, MA
Dr. Kim Bowman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Bowman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Dr. Bowman works at Beth Isrl Dcnss Hlthcr Bwmn Prc in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lenard Simon MD & Phillip Smith MD
    1180 Beacon St Ste 8C, Brookline, MA 02446 (617) 566-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Kim Bowman, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225075542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
