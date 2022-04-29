Dr. Kim Birchen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birchen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Birchen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kim Birchen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Havre de Grace, MD.
Dr. Birchen works at
Locations
-
1
Concord Point Family Dentistry620 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 275-0878Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birchen?
Rhetta was great - very helpful and cheerful and friendly.
About Dr. Kim Birchen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1902989619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birchen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birchen accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Birchen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Birchen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birchen works at
Dr. Birchen speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Birchen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birchen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birchen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birchen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.