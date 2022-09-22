Dr. Kim Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Mai, MD
Dr. Kim Mai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Alliance Retina - Arlington1007 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 617-7678
Alliance Retina - North Fort Worth Alliance area4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 617-7678
Alliance Retina3824 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 310, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Emergency eye care needed. Dr Mai and her staff were awesome. Very attentive in or out of office. Answered my questions so I understood the answer, not just medical terms.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1538450721
- Retina and Vitreous of Texas
- UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
