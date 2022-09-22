See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Kim Mai, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kim Mai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Mai works at Alliance Retina of Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alliance Retina - Arlington
    1007 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 617-7678
    Alliance Retina - North Fort Worth Alliance area
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 617-7678
    Alliance Retina
    3824 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 310, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Acute Endophthalmitis
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 22, 2022
    Emergency eye care needed. Dr Mai and her staff were awesome. Very attentive in or out of office. Answered my questions so I understood the answer, not just medical terms.
    I recommend Dr. Mai as your retinal specialist. — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kim Mai, MD

    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1538450721
    Education & Certifications

    Retina and Vitreous of Texas
    UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
    UT Southwestern Medical Center
    TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Kim Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mai has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mai speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

