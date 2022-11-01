Dr. Kiley Toder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiley Toder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiley Toder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Johnston, RI.
Locations
Toder Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Center PC1524 Atwood Ave Ste 333, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 421-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiley Toder is an accomplished rheumatoid physician. She explains everything in great detail, takes time with each patient and develops a medical plan to assist. I am so happy I am her patient.
About Dr. Kiley Toder, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toder has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Toder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.