Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Manetta works at Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton in Canton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.