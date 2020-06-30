See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilton, CT
Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano works at Her Wellness Health Center in Wilton, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Her Wellness Health Center
    65 Old Ridgefield Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 665-0900
    Womens Obstetrics and Gynecology
    115 Technology Dr Unit B107, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 268-2239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Super positive experience, and would recommend this doctor without hesitation. Dr Garritano is kind, patient, and thorough. I felt totally comfortable with her and everyone in her office. Received excellent, professional care and am so glad I found her! If you're in Fairfield County and looking for an OBGYN look no further
    About Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Yoruba
    • 1992995310
    Education & Certifications

    • Metropolitan Hosp/NY Med Coll
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • IONA COLLEGE
