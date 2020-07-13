See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Evanston, IL
Internal Medicine
Dr. Kijana Seferovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Seferovic works at Kaysangelcare in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaysangelcare
    1325 Howard St, Evanston, IL 60202

  Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  Evanston Hospital
  Swedish Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Abdominal Pain

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Jul 13, 2020
    Outstanding doctor. She is attentive, caring and brilliant.
    — Jul 13, 2020
    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Bosnian and Croatian
    1821038274
    University of Belgrade
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Kijana Seferovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seferovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Seferovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seferovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please

    Dr. Seferovic works at Kaysangelcare in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Seferovic’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seferovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seferovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seferovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seferovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

