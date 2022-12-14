Overview

Dr. Kiet Doan, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Abdominoplasty, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.