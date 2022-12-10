Overview

Dr. Kiersten Moreno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.



Dr. Moreno works at Independence Women's Clinic in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.