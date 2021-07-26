Overview

Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.



Dr. Connolly works at ENT & Allergy of Delaware in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.