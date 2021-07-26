Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Middletown Crossing306 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 998-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Dr. Connolly takes the time to listen to his patients, answers all the questions and provides clear explanations that I could understand. I am so grateful to have found Dr. Connolly and that he exhausts all options to help my condition. He has a great bedside manner and is compassionate and concerned with his patients. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a knowledgeable and caring ENT doctor.
About Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700828332
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
