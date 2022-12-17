Overview

Dr. Kien Tran, MD is a Dermatologist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Tran works at EmCare in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.