Dr. Kien-An Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kien-An Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kien-An Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Duong works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Warner)11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duong?
Great
About Dr. Kien-An Duong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1033175658
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong works at
Dr. Duong speaks Chinese.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.