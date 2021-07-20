Overview

Dr. Kiel Pfefferle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH.



Dr. Pfefferle works at Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.