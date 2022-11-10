Dr. Kiarash Zarbalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarbalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiarash Zarbalian, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiarash Zarbalian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Center for Diabetes and Nutrition7211 Bank Ct Ste 240, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (240) 215-1454
Endocrinology - Fisher Medical Building193 Stoner Ave Ste 100, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 751-2510
Carroll Health Group1502 S Main St Ste 304, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (410) 751-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Z since 2016. Was very sick when I seen him. Nervous as he was a new Doctor for me. He was caring very attentive and not only was my Thyroid a mess but found out I had Cushings Syndrome. He stopped at nothing to find out what was wrong with me. I feel he saved my life. Cannot thank him enough!
About Dr. Kiarash Zarbalian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1467587063
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zarbalian works at
