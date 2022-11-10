Overview

Dr. Kiarash Zarbalian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Zarbalian works at Frederick Health Medical Group - Specialty Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD and Mount Airy, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.