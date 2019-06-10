Dr. Kiarash Mirkia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirkia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiarash Mirkia, MD
Dr. Kiarash Mirkia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vienna and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Surgical Associates305 N Pecos Rd Ste F, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 369-7152Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Surgical Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-7152
Kiarash Mirkia MD PC5875 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 453-3799
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
We were really pleased with the service we received from Dr. Mirkia for the stem cell treatments, We were unsure of what expect , but Dr. Mirkia explained everything and made us feel comfortable! We have a grueling tour schedule and wanted to get better for some of concert series ! Thank you very much for the stem cell treatments!
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, German, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- Loyola University|Loyola University Hospital|Surgery Critical Care and Burn
- Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Chicago VA Hospital with the Chicago Medical School Residency Program|Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center|Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Vienna
- General Surgery
