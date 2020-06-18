Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD
Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Comprehensive Urology Medical Group8631 W 3rd St Ste 1115E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 278-8330
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
100% disagree with person who says Dr Michel runs tests just for the money. Dr. Michel is meticulously careful and attentive. He is caring and very good at what he does. He always explains options to me and explains the pros and cons of every treatment including The potential costs. There is a reason his waiting room is always full! He is an excellent doctor who listens to and engages every patient. I drive an hour just to see him because he is worth it.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1255390464
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Urology
