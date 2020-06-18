See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD

Urology
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Michel works at Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Urology Medical Group
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 1115E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-8330

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2020
    100% disagree with person who says Dr Michel runs tests just for the money. Dr. Michel is meticulously careful and attentive. He is caring and very good at what he does. He always explains options to me and explains the pros and cons of every treatment including The potential costs. There is a reason his waiting room is always full! He is an excellent doctor who listens to and engages every patient. I drive an hour just to see him because he is worth it.
    RC Oz — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD

    • Urology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1255390464
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michel works at Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Michel’s profile.

    Dr. Michel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

