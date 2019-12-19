Dr. Kiarash Khajavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khajavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiarash Khajavi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8630
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (714) 278-4263Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Visited Dr. Khajavi for a second opinion on shoulder surgery. He was on time, reviewed the MRI results, and answered all our questions and provided a lot of information that the proposed surgeon did not. Wife ultimately decided to forgo the surgery after our discussion with him. We were very impressed by Dr. Khajavi, and if or when surgery becomes necessary would definitely have him do it.
- Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Baylor University
Dr. Khajavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khajavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khajavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khajavi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khajavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khajavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khajavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khajavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khajavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.