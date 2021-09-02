Dr. Kianoush Sheykholeslami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheykholeslami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kianoush Sheykholeslami, MD
Overview
Dr. Kianoush Sheykholeslami, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnson City, NY.
Dr. Sheykholeslami works at
Locations
-
1
UHS Otolaryngology30 Harrison St Ste 355, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-8102
-
2
Bardmoor8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Saint Peter's University Hospitals254 Easton Ave Fl 3, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-7689
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheykholeslami?
Excellent. He was one of the first in Rockford, IL. To use the robotic surgeries. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty on me! He changed the quality of my life and added years to it! Most understanding and compassion doctor I ever met wish he come back to Rockford but understand he has to be where he is of most value! Blessing to have had him when he did my surgery!
About Dr. Kianoush Sheykholeslami, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Azerbaijani, Japanese, Persian, Persian and Turkish
- 1841480274
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheykholeslami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheykholeslami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheykholeslami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheykholeslami works at
Dr. Sheykholeslami has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheykholeslami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheykholeslami speaks Azerbaijani, Japanese, Persian, Persian and Turkish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheykholeslami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheykholeslami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheykholeslami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheykholeslami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.