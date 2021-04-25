See All Ophthalmologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (529)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Kian works at Advanced Laser & Eye Center of Arizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laser & Eye Center of Arizona PC
    3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-2020
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    8751 N 51st Ave Ste 118, Glendale, AZ 85302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-2020
  3. 3
    Queen Creek Office
    22707 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 4, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-2020
  4. 4
    Chandler Sunlakes Office
    4920 S Alma School Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Laser & Eye Center of Arizona: Gilbert
    3133 W March Ln Ste 1090, Stockton, CA 95219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 632-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eye Drops
Eye Infections
Eye Patch
Eyeglasses
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Headache
Iritis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Contact Lenses
Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Watering Eyes
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Avesis
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 529 ratings
    Patient Ratings (529)
    5 Star
    (416)
    4 Star
    (63)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Apr 25, 2021
    Dr. Kian is great. I would highly recommend him. He took the time to personally review my needs and was very professional and also very personable. I left the office grateful for having gone there.
    Clare Stuart Fuller — Apr 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962456590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brackenridge Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kian speaks Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    529 patients have reviewed Dr. Kian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

