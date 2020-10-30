See All Nephrologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO

Nephrology
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Kaveh works at Coastal Nephrology Associates - Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Charlotte
    3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6658
  2. 2
    North Port
    15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4055
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaveh?

    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Kaveh is short and to the point. He asks pertinent questions and listens well to answersl. He recommends appropriate followup with different specialists if he sees other issues.
    — Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaveh to family and friends

    Dr. Kaveh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaveh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO.

    About Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174524219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University|George Washington University and Veterans Administration Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • College Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaveh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaveh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaveh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaveh has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaveh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaveh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaveh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaveh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaveh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.