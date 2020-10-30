Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaveh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Port Charlotte3221 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6658
North Port15121 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 274-4055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaveh is short and to the point. He asks pertinent questions and listens well to answersl. He recommends appropriate followup with different specialists if he sees other issues.
About Dr. Kianoosh Kaveh, DO
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|George Washington University and Veterans Administration Hospital
- College Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific|Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
