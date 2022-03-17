Overview

Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Samimi works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.