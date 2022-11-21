Dr. Kian Kaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kian Kaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kian Kaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Kaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaz Vision & Laser Center12690 McManus Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 875-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaz?
Dr Kaz is the only eye dr I would trust with my eye issues. She is 100 percent on top of any problem at all times. I’ve been with her for many years. I appreciate it when her staff introduces themselves by name to me. Wait times have improved from the past.
About Dr. Kian Kaz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588657837
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaz works at
Dr. Kaz has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaz speaks Arabic.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.