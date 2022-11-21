Overview

Dr. Kian Kaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Kaz works at Kaz Vision & Laser Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.