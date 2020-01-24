See All General Dentists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD

Dentistry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University / School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Djawdan works at Djawdan Center for Implant and Restorative Dentistry in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Djawdan Center for Implant and Restorative Dentistry
    200 Harry S Truman Pkwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-7645
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dislocated Jaw Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 24, 2020
I became a customer of Dr. Djawdan to replace my front lower teeth. His dental care was extraordinary. His staff was professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Djawdan to my family and friends. In fact, if I ever move from this area no matter where I move to I will always come back to Dr. Djawdan for his services. He is the best! I have utmost confidence in Dr. Djawdan. And my 7-year grandaughter saw my dental implants that Dr. Djawdan did for me and she highly approved of his work.
John Lynch — Jan 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD
About Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619097425
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy of Implant Dentistry
Residency
  • Chief Resident At Medical College Of Virginia
Medical Education
  • Tufts University / School of Dental Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kian Djawdan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djawdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Djawdan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Djawdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Djawdan works at Djawdan Center for Implant and Restorative Dentistry in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Djawdan’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Djawdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djawdan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Djawdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Djawdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

