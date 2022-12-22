Dr. Kia Lilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kia Lilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Kia Lilly, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Lilly works at
Locations
Park Nicollet Dermatology3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a full body exam with Dr Lilly, she made me feel comfortable, listened to my in put Regarding my skin areas, did a great job of letting me know as she examined me what her findings were.
About Dr. Kia Lilly, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilly works at
Dr. Lilly has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.
