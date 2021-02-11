Overview

Dr. Kia Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN.



Dr. Jones works at Broadway Family Medicine in Anderson, IN with other offices in Noblesville, IN and Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.