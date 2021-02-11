Dr. Kia Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kia Jones, MD
Dr. Kia Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN.
Preferred Family Physicians3113 Broadway St, Anderson, IN 46012 Directions (765) 298-4660
Community Hospital Anderson1515 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4460
Community Surgery Center Hamilton9700 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (765) 298-4460
Ent. Associates of Southern Indiana PC2920 S McIntire Dr Ste 350, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 332-2226Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Jones is through, gentle, knowledgeable, and has excellent bedside manners.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1447570320
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.