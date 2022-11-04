Dr. Ki Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ki Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ki Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My child had 1st seizure at age 2 they kept coming. Dr Lee recognized that my child kept coming in to the ER for seizures, requested him transferred and admitted. Dr. Lee acknowledged this was not just a case of febrile seizures and started a plan of action. He heard my concerns and switched the medication the hospital used due to other medical complications my child has. While we don't have a definite answer we are on a plan and working to get more answers. I trust Dr. Lee and he always makes me feel heard . I am eternally grateful for his continued support, working with us to continue looking for answers and his concern to know why my child is having seizures. My child is on 2 medications, we've done two different genetic tests, an MRI, and 1 EEG. My child is very young still and has a number of other medical "issues." We are still working together to get answers and I appreciate he hasn't given up on us!
About Dr. Ki Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1326061862
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School|Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital|Seoul National University Hospital
- Seoul National University
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.