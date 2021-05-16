Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ki Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ki Jung, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Dr. Jung is an excellent physician. He treated my mother with such kindness, respect and took the time to explain her condition and possible next steps. What was most impressive is his comprehensive response to my follow up email in my elderly mother’s behalf. Dr. Jung sent a detailed written response that answered all of her questions and provided concrete next steps to address her medical concerns. He went above and beyond to exceed our expectations. Dr. Jung should be commended and his approach should be used as an example of what it means and more importantly looks like to provide “Remarkable” care.
About Dr. Ki Jung, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1609862283
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.