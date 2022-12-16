See All Cardiologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Ki Hassler, DO

Dr. Ki Hassler, DO

Cardiology
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ki Hassler, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Hassler works at Florida Lakes Vein Center in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South County Heart Center
    1225 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-5666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ki Hassler D.O., F.A.C.C.
    1215 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 451-8282
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2022
    Everything from the waiting room to the visit with the doctor was professional. I highly recommend this cardiologist!!
    About Dr. Ki Hassler, DO

    • Cardiology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Sun Coast Hospital
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ki Hassler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassler works at Florida Lakes Vein Center in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hassler’s profile.

    Dr. Hassler has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

