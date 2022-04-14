See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Dr. Zaffarkhan works at Regenerative Institute of Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Regenerative Institute of Newport Beach
    20341 SW Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 765-1632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 14, 2022
    I had an excellent experience with this provider.
    David S. — Apr 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
    About Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639292758
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Portner Orthopedic Rehabilitation, INC
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center / UCLA Va Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffarkhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaffarkhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaffarkhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaffarkhan works at Regenerative Institute of Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zaffarkhan’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffarkhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffarkhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffarkhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffarkhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

