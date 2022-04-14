Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaffarkhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
Overview
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Locations
Regenerative Institute of Newport Beach20341 SW Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (909) 765-1632
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Portner Orthopedic Rehabilitation, INC
- Tufts New England Medical Center / UCLA Va Hospital
- University Of Chicago Weiss Memorial Hospital
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaffarkhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffarkhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaffarkhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaffarkhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaffarkhan works at
Dr. Zaffarkhan speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffarkhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffarkhan.
