Dr. Khyati Patel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Khyati Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baltimore, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Baltimore Family Dental104 S Main St, Baltimore, OH 43105 Directions (740) 500-4746
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring doctor ever. Love this office!.
About Dr. Khyati Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1689961047
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
